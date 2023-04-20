Home States Odisha

Talcher coalfield workers’ strike continues for second day

Due to the strike over a six-point charter of demands including hike in wages, access to MCL hospital and other issues, coal production and dispatch have been affected.

Published: 20th April 2023 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Protests

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TALCHER:  To break the impasse in ceasework strike by about 10,000 contractual workers in Talcher coalfields since Tuesday, collector Sidhartha Shankar Swain conducted a meeting with the union leaders and MCL director, personnel, Keshav Rao on Wednesday. 

Due to the strike over a six-point charter of demands including hike in wages, access to MCL hospital and other issues, coal production and dispatch have been affected. The workers under the banner of Mahanadi Workers’ Union began the strike on Tuesday.

“The meeting has failed as MCL authorities could not address our issues. We will continue the strike till an indefinite period till our genuine demands are met. We demand hike in wages and medical facilities among other issues,” said Union president Narahari Sahoo.

He said, in real terms, contractual workers  produce coal and dispatch in all the eight coal mines in Talcher coalfield. But the coal company gives us a raw deal in terms of wages, allowances and bonus among other things. 

Talcher coalfields which produces around three lakh tonne of coal per day recorded nil production since two days due to the strike. There was also no coal supply either by road or rail to the consumers of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited for last two days, sources stated. Repeated attempts to contact MCL authorities failed as they did not respond.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Talcher coalfield workers’ strike contractual workers Talcher coalfields
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp