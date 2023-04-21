34 government school hostel students hospitalised due to food poisoning, dehydration in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Thirty-four students of the government-run Swayambha girl’s high school hostel in Koida block of Sundargarh district were rushed to the K Balang primary health centre (PHC) on Wednesday night due to food poisoning and dehydration. However, they were discharged on Thursday evening.

Sundargarh district welfare officer (DWO) Pabitra Mohan Pradhan said, “On Wednesday night 25 students were admitted to the PHC with symptoms of stomach ache, diarrhoea and vomiting. On Thursday morning, nine more students were admitted too. But after treatment they recovered and were discharged.”

Sources said the single-storeyed hostel was originally meant for 100 students, but a total of 240 students have been accommodated in absence of another hostel. An under-construction hostel building of 200 capacity is incomplete since years, sources added.

The students who were accommodated in the dining hall of the hostel were taken ill as it is believed that exposed to intense heat throughout the day that continued till night, the room was not fit enough for children, sources further said.

Sundargarh chief district medical and public health officer (CDM&PHO) Dr SK Mishra said the students suffered from food poisoning and impact of heat affected them due to the low-roof room. “Symptomatic treatment with rehydration was done for all the students. They have recovered,” he added.

