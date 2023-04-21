Home States Odisha

Congress to launch campaign for Jharsuguda bypoll candidate on April 25

Published: 21st April 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the stage set for bypoll to Jharsuguda Assembly constituency on May 10, the state Congress leadership has decided to launch its formal campaign from April 25. President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak is camping in the constituency along with other senior leaders.

However, except Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar and Kanhaiya Kumar, no national level leader of the party will participate in the campaign for the bypoll. OPCC spokesperson Ganeswar Behera said Kanhaiya has given his consent to campaign for party candidate Tarun Pandey in the bypoll along with Chellakumar.  Both the leaders are expected to campaign for Pandey in May. The party has decided to engage 250 leaders for the bypoll campaign most of whom will be from outside Jharsuguda district.

A five-member committee has been set up to coordinate the campaigning during the bypoll to avoid the debacle the party faced in Padampur bypoll when its candidate Satyabhusan  Sahu lost his security deposit and secured only 3,594 votes.

