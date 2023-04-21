CRPF jawan missing since three days found hanging in forest in Odisha 

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan of Jagatsinghpur, who was missing since the last three days, was found hanging from a tree in a forest in Dhanmandal area within Badachana police limits here on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Suryakant Kuanr of Sompur village within Erasama police limits in Jagatsinghpur district. He was missing since April 17. Jajpur Road SDPO Sanjay Patnaik said a case was registered after the jawan’s family members lodged a missing complaint. During investigation, Suryakant’s motorcycle was found near Barunabant hill in Dhanmandal on Tuesday.

A thorough search was conducted in the area with the help of a drone camera to trace him. Three police teams and some forest personnel were also engaged to trace Suryakant. Subsequently, his body was found hanging from a tree atop a hill in the nearby forest.

The body was sent for postmortem. It is yet to be ascertained whether the jawan committed suicide or was murdered. Further investigation is underway with the help of a scientific team, the SDPO added.

On the other hand, Suryakant’s family members urged police to carry out proper investigation to unearth the exact reason behind his disappearance and death.

“Suryakant was mentally very strong. We don’t believe he committed suicide. His disappearance and death should be investigated properly,” said Bikash Mohanty, a relative of the jawan.



JAJPUR: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan of Jagatsinghpur, who was missing since the last three days, was found hanging from a tree in a forest in Dhanmandal area within Badachana police limits here on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Suryakant Kuanr of Sompur village within Erasama police limits in Jagatsinghpur district. He was missing since April 17. Jajpur Road SDPO Sanjay Patnaik said a case was registered after the jawan’s family members lodged a missing complaint. During investigation, Suryakant’s motorcycle was found near Barunabant hill in Dhanmandal on Tuesday. A thorough search was conducted in the area with the help of a drone camera to trace him. Three police teams and some forest personnel were also engaged to trace Suryakant. Subsequently, his body was found hanging from a tree atop a hill in the nearby forest.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The body was sent for postmortem. It is yet to be ascertained whether the jawan committed suicide or was murdered. Further investigation is underway with the help of a scientific team, the SDPO added. On the other hand, Suryakant’s family members urged police to carry out proper investigation to unearth the exact reason behind his disappearance and death. “Suryakant was mentally very strong. We don’t believe he committed suicide. His disappearance and death should be investigated properly,” said Bikash Mohanty, a relative of the jawan.