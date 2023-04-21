Jharsuguda bypoll: Three union ministers in list of BJP star campaigners in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three union ministers from the state, five members of parliament and 10 MLAs of the BJP are among the 40-star campaigners of the party for the May 10 by-election to Jharsuguda Assembly seat.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bishweswar Tudu, state BJP president Manmohan Samal, leader of opposition Jaynarayan Mishra, national BJP general secretaries Sunil Bansal and D Purandeswari will campaign for party candidate Tankadhar Tripathy. The reason for which the Jharsuguda by-poll was necessitated will be the main poll plank of BJP, said Samal.

He said BJP has decided to make the deteriorating law and order situation as its main poll plank after the day light murder of former minister Naba Kishore Das by a police personel.

The deliberate attempt of the BJD government not to implement all centrally sponsored welfare schemes for the people will be the other major issue. Party MPs Jual Oram, Sangeeta Singhdeo, Suresh Pujari, Basanta Panda, Nitesh Ganga Deb, Pratap Sarangi and Aparajita Sarangi, former party president K V Singhdeo and Samir Mohanty, former MP Kharbela Swain are among the star campaigner of the party.

