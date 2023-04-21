Home States Odisha

Jharsuguda bypoll: Three union ministers in list of BJP star campaigners in Odisha

The reason for which the Jharsuguda by-poll was necessitated will be the main poll plank of BJP, said Samal.

Published: 21st April 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three union ministers from the state, five members of parliament and 10 MLAs of the BJP are among the 40-star campaigners of the party for the May 10 by-election to Jharsuguda Assembly seat.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bishweswar Tudu, state BJP president Manmohan Samal, leader of opposition Jaynarayan Mishra, national BJP general secretaries Sunil Bansal and D Purandeswari will campaign for party candidate Tankadhar Tripathy. The reason for which the Jharsuguda by-poll was necessitated will be the main poll plank of BJP, said Samal.

He said  BJP has decided to make the deteriorating law and order situation as its main poll plank after the day light murder of former minister Naba Kishore Das by a police personel.

The deliberate attempt of the BJD government not to implement all centrally sponsored welfare schemes for the people will be the other major issue. Party MPs Jual Oram, Sangeeta Singhdeo, Suresh Pujari, Basanta Panda, Nitesh Ganga Deb, Pratap Sarangi and Aparajita Sarangi, former party president K V Singhdeo and Samir Mohanty, former MP Kharbela Swain are among the star campaigner of the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Dharmendra Pradhan Ashwini Vaishnaw Bishweswar Tudu
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp