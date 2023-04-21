Home States Odisha

No mass Eid prayers at Eidgah in Sambalpur

Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said the curfew has been relaxed but the restrictions are still in force.

Published: 21st April 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As Sambalpur continues to remain in the grip of tension, the massive congregation at the Eidgah on the occasion of ‘Eid-al-fitr’ will not be held this year in the city.  Members of the minority community here have extended support to a proposal given by the district administration in this connection.

Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said the curfew has been relaxed but the restrictions are still in force. “As large gatherings are not allowed due to the curfew, the decision was taken against holding mass congregation on Eid to ensure public order,” he added.

A member of the community Md Parvez Ali Khan said, “It’s a religious belief among our community that the namaz of Eid offered at Eidgah is very auspicious. However, on the request of the district administration, we have agreed not to congregate at the Eidgah for namaz this year. We have also convinced other members of our community to extend their support. The decision has been in taken to restore peace in the city.”

Every year during Eid-al-fitr, over 5,000 members of the Muslim community assemble to offer namaz at the Eidgah in Sakhipara area of the city. But this year, the community has decided to offer namaz separately at 10 mosques across Sambalpur city.

Revenue divisional commissioner (RDC), North Suresh Chandra Dalei held a meeting with the peace committee on Thursday and reviewed the situation in Sambalpur. Dalei said, the situation is improving gradually. Everyone is working towards restoring peace in the city, he added. Sources said members of the Hanuman Jayanti Samanwaya Samiti skipped the meeting. The RDC said, “We will hold a meeting with those who were not present today in the next phase.”
 

