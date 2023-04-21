Home States Odisha

NTPC seeks compensatory land for afforestation for stage-II Darlipali power project in Odisha

The third unit of the Darlipali project has been hanging fire for a long time over forest clearance and other land related issues.

Published: 21st April 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Plant, trees, forest, afforestation, forestation, tree, saplings

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has requested the state government to identify over 340 acre of degraded forest land for compensatory afforestation for its stage-II power project at Darlipali in Sundargarh district.

The national thermal power major which is in the process of setting up another supercritical unit of 800 MW coal-fired plant under its second phase expansion programme has informed the state government that 170.12 acre of forest land will be diverted for construction of the main plant, ash dyke and additional reservoir.  The company requires double the size of the forest land for compensatory afforestation.

Regional executive director of NTPC had raised the issue at a recent high level meeting chaired by chief secretary Pradeep Jena. The chief secretary has asked the Forest department to identify 340.24 acre of land from the available land bank for compensatory afforestation.

The third unit of the Darlipali project has been hanging fire for a long time over forest clearance and other land related issues. The national PSU has also requested the state government to allot an additional corridor of 15 metre for its water pipeline project for the stage-II plant. The company has a 50 metre corridor pipeline for the first two units.

NTPC has initially planned to set up an ultra mega power project of 4,800 MW in three phases of 1600 MW (2x800 MW) each. The first unit of 800 MW capacity was fully commissioned in March 2020 and the second of similar capacity was commissioned in September, 2021. If the forest land and other issues are resolved early, NTPC is likely to award the project contract by 2024, sources in the state government said.

The other issues flagged by NTPC included re-phasing water allocation to stage-III Talcher Thermal Power Station of 1,320 MW (2x660 MW) under execution at Talcher. The project execution was considerably delayed over approval from the state government. Last year, the state-level single window clearance authority approved allocating six cusec of water from April 1, 2021 till March 31, 2025 and 44.5 cusec after that.

BHEL, the EPC contractors for the TTPS power plant has already delivered the broiler components comprising foundation material to the project site.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NTPC afforestation Darlipali stage-II power project
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp