Odisha announces early summer vacation for schools amid intense heatwave

BHUBANESWAR: With the state under the grip of a severe heat wave and the IMD predicting no relief in the coming days, the state government on Thursday announced early summer vacation for schools up to Class XII.

On the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the I&PR department announced summer vacation from April 21. It stated the departments concerned will decide on the date of reopening in due course of time.

School and Mass Education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said as per the academic calendar, the tentative date for reopening of schools after summer vacation is June 17.

The minister said the summer vacation was supposed to start from the first week of May. However, the government preponed it in view of the prevailing heat wave conditions across the state.“Decision regarding reopening of schools will be taken in a few weeks after review of the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources said the department has asked teachers to attend schools regularly till May 4 to continue admission and TC work. The teachers have also been asked not to leave headquarters till May 5 in view of book distribution and other official work.

The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has also planned a parent-teacher meeting on April 21.In view of the heat, DEOs and BEOs have been asked to ensure the meeting is completed by 10.30 am. The schools have also been asked to advise parents not to bring children along.

