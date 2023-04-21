Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen to lead BJD’s campaign for Deepali Das in Jharsuguda bypoll

As campaign for the bypoll will end on May 8, a decision on the dates on which the chief minister will campaign for Das will be taken in the first week of next month.

Published: 21st April 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Deepali Das

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will campaign for his party BJD’s candidate Deepali Das in the Jharsuguda bypoll.Naveen heads the list of 40 star campaigners submitted by the BJD to the Election Commission of India (ECI). BJD observer for the bypoll, senior leader Prasanna Acharya, however, said a decision is yet to be taken on the dates on which the chief minister will campaign in Jharsuguda. As campaign for the bypoll will end on May 8, a decision on the dates on which the chief minister will campaign for Das will be taken in the first week of next month. Sources said, Naveen will campaign only for a day.

The chief minister had also campaigned for party candidate Barsha Singh Bariha in the Padampur bypoll on December 2 and addressed three public meetings. Meanwhile, Susanta Singh, BJD MLA from Bhatli has also been named in the star campaigners list. Singh, a prominent leader from western Odisha, who played a key role in party’s victory in Padampur bypoll, was not named as an observer for Jharsuguda.

The 40-member star campaigners’ list of BJD include general secretary (organisation) of the party Pranab Prakash Das, vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, finance minister Niranjan Pujari, industries minister Pratap Keshari Deb and minister for food supplies and consumer welfare Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Deepali Das Jharsuguda bypoll
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp