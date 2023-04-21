Odisha govt begins audit of C-sections in private hospitals

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has started audit of Caesarean section (C-section) deliveries in private hospitals to check the genuineness of such surgeries. The inspection is being conducted after the state recorded the highest 10 per cent growth in C-sections performed at private hospitals to all deliveries at healthcare facilities between 2020-21 and 2021-22.

TNIE had published a story titled ‘Odisha records highest growth in C-section deliveries’ on January 16 highlighting the possible reasons behind the rise in surgeries in the state and suggesting enforcement of audits besides a strengthened monitoring system. It is alleged surgical births are rising alarmingly in private hospitals in the state after implementation of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) as the empanelled hospitals take the route to make easy money.

Director of Family Welfare Dr Bijay Panigrahy said the government is in the process of verifying the records of C-section deliveries in the private hospitals to curb unnecessary and excessive surgeries. “ The CDMOs have been asked to inspect the records and determine if the caesarean deliveries needed the procedure. They will inspect the past records and keep a tab on current surgeries,” he said.

A report of Health Management Information System (HMIS) of the Ministry of Health indicated that the share of C-sections at private hospitals has increased from 64.67 per cent to 74.62 per cent. It rose from 14.77 per cent to 16.88 per cent in government health facilities during 2020-22.

As per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), the share of C-sections in private health facilities had increased from 53.7 per cent in 2015-16 to 70.7 per cent in 2019-21, which was also the highest among all big states. The rate of surgical deliveries increased from 11.5 per cent to 15.3 per cent in government hospitals in the five year period.

Dr Panigrahy said the rate in public hospitals is in line with the national average, but it is high in private hospitals. “The audit was being conducted in public hospitals earlier and the private hospitals are being audited for the first time. After verification, the hospitals where discrepancies are found will be issued show-cause notices and action taken as per law,” he added.

Health watch

Rise in C-sections in pvt hospitals after implementation of BSKY

CDMOs asked to inspect records and find out whether c-sections were needed

Share of C-sections at pvt hospitals has increased from 64.67 pc to 74.62 pc

