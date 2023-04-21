Home States Odisha

Odisha heatwave: Denizens quench thirst of people as govt bodies fail

Published: 21st April 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With Cuttack city reeling under an intense heat wave and the civic body yet to wake from its slumber, ‘jala chhatras’ (water kiosks) set up by individuals and private organisations in the city have come to the rescue of city’s residents.

Even as the heat wave has made lives miserable, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) are yet to make drinking water stalls and posts fully operational as is customary during summer.

Ashashree distributing water to people

A glaring example of the official apathy towards the plight of people is the roadside drinking water post at Buxi Bazaar that has been lying damaged for last over two years. There is no provision of any drinking water kiosk in and around the locality.

However, Ashashree Sahoo (23) of Pithapur has come to the rescue of the commutters and people by distributing cool curd drinks in front of Buxi Bazaar fire station since April 16. Sahoo uses curry leaves, black salt and sugar along with curd which she serves to 500-600 people daily.

A similar ‘jala chhatra’ has been opened by the Marwari community at Bajrakabati Road near BSNL office. The demand for the curd water is such that the entire stock is depleted by 11 am.The police too has come to the rescue of people by opening water kiosks in front of Malgodown, Jagatpur and Madhupatna police stations.

Sources said, WATCO has installed a PVC tank of 1,000 litre capacity at Tinikonia Bagicha to provide drinking water to commuters. However, with no shed over the tank, the water gets heated.  The government agency has also set up more such facilities for making drinking water available but at many places, the tanks do not have taps. At others, hygeinic condition is not maintained.

General manager, WATCO, Cuttack division, Debabrata Mohanty said 34 PVC made water tanks each with 1,000 litre capacity have  been set up across the city. “Efforts are on to install more tanks,” he added.

Comments

