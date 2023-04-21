Home States Odisha

On the run for eight years, rape accused nabbed in Odisha

On hearing the screams of the victim, some women taking bath in the pond rushed to the spot. While the accused fled, the girl was taken to the local hospital.

Published: 21st April 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  On the run for eight long years, a man booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was nabbed by Gosaninuagaon police near Berhampur railway station in Ganjam district on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Babulu Swain of Gosaninuagaon. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said in 2015, Swain forcibly took a 13-year-old girl to an isolated place near Uttareswar pond and raped her. On hearing the victim's screams, some women taking bath in the pond rushed to the spot. While the accused fled, the girl was taken to the local hospital.

Based on the complaint of the girl’s family members, police registered a complaint and arrested Babulu within 24 hours of the incident. The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.
However, after seven months, the accused managed to get bail. Soon after his release from jail, he changed his location and remained incommunicado. The court then issued arrest warrant against him.

The SP said on Wednesday, police were informed that Babulu was in Lanjipalli area. Subsequently on Thursday, a police team raided the place. On seeing the cops, the accused ran towards Berhampur railway station to flee. However, he was overpowered and captured.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Berhampur railway station rape accused
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp