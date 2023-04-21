On the run for eight years, rape accused nabbed in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: On the run for eight long years, a man booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was nabbed by Gosaninuagaon police near Berhampur railway station in Ganjam district on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Babulu Swain of Gosaninuagaon. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said in 2015, Swain forcibly took a 13-year-old girl to an isolated place near Uttareswar pond and raped her. On hearing the victim's screams, some women taking bath in the pond rushed to the spot. While the accused fled, the girl was taken to the local hospital.

Based on the complaint of the girl’s family members, police registered a complaint and arrested Babulu within 24 hours of the incident. The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

However, after seven months, the accused managed to get bail. Soon after his release from jail, he changed his location and remained incommunicado. The court then issued arrest warrant against him.

The SP said on Wednesday, police were informed that Babulu was in Lanjipalli area. Subsequently on Thursday, a police team raided the place. On seeing the cops, the accused ran towards Berhampur railway station to flee. However, he was overpowered and captured.



