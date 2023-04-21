Pre-matric scholarship of students hiked for 2023-24 in Odisha 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has enhanced pre-matric scholarship for scheduled categories students (ST & SC) pursuing their studies in schools run by Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Development as well as School and Mass Education department for 2023-24.

The pre-matric scholarship for boys has been increased from Rs 950 to Rs 1,050 per month while it has been revised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,100 per month for girls. The scholarship is given for ten months in a year to students who stay in hostels.

The pre-matric scholarship is given to the ST and SC students pursuing their studies in educational institutions of ST & SC Development as well as School & Mass Education department including special ST and SC hostels under Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chatra Protsahan Yojana. The pre-matric scholarship was last increased on June 4, 2022.For students of class-VIII the amount has been increased from Rs 240 to Rs 500 for boys and Rs 300 to Rs 500 for girls.

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has enhanced pre-matric scholarship for scheduled categories students (ST & SC) pursuing their studies in schools run by Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Development as well as School and Mass Education department for 2023-24. The pre-matric scholarship for boys has been increased from Rs 950 to Rs 1,050 per month while it has been revised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,100 per month for girls. The scholarship is given for ten months in a year to students who stay in hostels. The pre-matric scholarship is given to the ST and SC students pursuing their studies in educational institutions of ST & SC Development as well as School & Mass Education department including special ST and SC hostels under Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chatra Protsahan Yojana. The pre-matric scholarship was last increased on June 4, 2022.For students of class-VIII the amount has been increased from Rs 240 to Rs 500 for boys and Rs 300 to Rs 500 for girls.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });