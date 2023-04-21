Home States Odisha

Sambalpur violence: Internet respite but mobile users continue to wait

In a huge respite to the offices and business establishments, internet services were partially restored in Sambalpur city on Thursday. The service was shutdown for a week,

Published: 21st April 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Agitators burn tyres after ransacking the court premises in Sambalpur | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a huge respite to the offices and business establishments, internet services were partially restored in Sambalpur city on Thursday. The service was shut down for a week,  starting April 13 following incidents of violence during the Hanuman Jayanti rally.

As per an order issued by the district administration on Thursday, broadband and leased line services have been resumed in Sambalpur city area for a limited time period of seven hours from 10 am to 5 pm. 

However, the suspension of mobile internet has been further extended for next 48 hours hours till 10 am of April 22. Earlier on Wednesday, the broadband and leased lines services were resumed in other blocks of the district.

Sambalpur collector Ananya Das said the administration has held several meeting in the last 48 hours and is monitoring the situation continuously. The situation has improved remarkably considering which broadband and leased line services were resumed from 10 am to 5 pm. “We hope people will use the internet responsibly and refrain from posting or circulating any hateful and fake messages through the social media platforms.”

The district administration has also issued a toll-free number for the public to report circulation of inappropriate messages or posts carrying hatred speech or false news. Any person can report such incidents by dialling 1800-345-6723 and a Quick Response Team will swiftly act on their complaints, official sources said.

The internet services were suspended in the city on April 13 for 48 hours in the first phase, following the violence on April 12. However, as tension continued to prevail, the district administration went on extending it by 24 hours thereafter to curb circulation of inflammatory and fake messages amid the unrest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
internet services Hanuman Jayanti Sambalpur violence
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp