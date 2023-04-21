Home States Odisha

SOG jawans lend shoulders to sick woman till hospital

Due to poor road connectivity, no ambulance was able to reach the Maoist-infested area and so the jawans carried her to the Gochhapada PHC on foot.

Published: 21st April 2023 08:43 AM

​ Jawans carrying Mahar to Gochhapada PHC on their shoulders I EXPRESS ​

By Express News Service

PHULBANI/BERHAMPUR: Trained to execute rapid action under any circumstance, the Special Operations Group (SOG)  security personnel of Odisha Police helped an ailing old woman reach the hospital by carrying her on a makeshift stretcher to Gochhapada primary health centre here on Wednesday. They covered the three-kilometre distance on foot.

Sixty-nine-year-old Kapuri Mahar of Labariketa village was suffering from severe health ailments since the past many days. When the SOG jawans came to know about her condition while patrolling in a nearby forest, they volunteered.

Due to poor road connectivity, no ambulance was able to reach the Maoist-infested area and so the jawans carried her to the Gochhapada PHC on foot.  They arranged a vehicle to take the elderly woman to the Phulbani district headquarters hospital. However, the doctors, on observing her health condition, shifted her to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur. 

Since Mahar belongs to a poor family, SP Suvendu Kumar Patra directed Kandhamal police to provide Rs 10,000 for the woman’s treatment, besides additional financial assistance.

TAGS
SOG jawan Odisha Police
