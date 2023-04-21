Veteran Odisha politician Trilochan Kanungo dies aged 83  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Veteran politician and former Jagatsinghpur MP Trilochan Kanungo passed away while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at a hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday. He was 83.

He is survived by his wife, a son, and two daughters.

According to his family sources, Kanungo was admitted to the Bhubaneswar-based private hospital on March 30 following his illness. However, he breathed his last, this morning.

Born on November 24, 1940, at Badamulei village under Kantapada block in Cuttack district, Kanungo started his political career from student life and was president of the erstwhile Ravenshaw College and Utkal University in the 1960s.

Kanungo was elected to the Odisha Assembly in 1971, 1974 and 1985. In 1999, he was elected from the Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat on BJD ticket. He gained popularity as Chairman of Cuttack municipality (1979-80 and 1992-95) for taking precautionary measures towards curbing the mosquito menace by improving the sanitation system in Cuttack city. He was also chairman of the second Odisha Finance Commission.

The senior politician was residing in the Sheikh Bazaar area of city for the last few years.

As the news of his demise spread, condolences have been pouring in from people from different walks of life.

Expressing deep grief, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said he is saddened to learn of the demise of senior politician and former MP Trilochan Kanungo.

"His public services will always be remembered. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and friends of the veteran leader. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

