Auto-rickshaw falls into gorge at Keradanga Ghat in Odisha's Gajapati district; 3 killed, 10 hurt

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Three persons including a minor died and 10 others sustained critical injuries after an auto-rickshaw fell into a 20 feet deep gorge at Keradanga Ghat within R Udayagiri police limits in Gajapati district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Dali Kar (30), Luka Mandal (60) and nine year-old Pratush Karji of Badapada, Kulesingh and Jalanga villages respectively. Dali’s husband and auto-rickshaw driver Sadhu Kar is in a critical condition. All the injured persons belong to K Baradanga, Jalanga, Badapada and Nuagada villages.

Sources said after shopping at Keradanga haat, 12 persons boarded the three-wheeler to return to their respective villages. The auto-rickshaw was heading toward Nuagada when the driver lost control while negotiating a turn at Keradanga Ghat. The vehicle overturned and plunged into the gorge.

On being informed, fire services personnel of Nuagada rushed to the spot and rescued the injured passengers. They were first taken to Khajuripada community health centre (CHC). Later, driver Sadhu was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur as his condition was critical. Three others were also shifted to the district headquarters hospital at Paralakhemundi after their condition deteriorated. Police seized the bodies and sent those for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.

