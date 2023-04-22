Home States Odisha

Auto-rickshaw falls into gorge at Keradanga Ghat in Odisha's Gajapati district; 3 killed, 10 hurt

The deceased were identified as Dali Kar (30), Luka Mandal (60) and nine year-old Pratush Karji of Badapada, Kulesingh and Jalanga villages respectively.

Published: 22nd April 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

The mangled auto-rickshaw | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Three persons including a minor died and 10 others sustained critical injuries after an auto-rickshaw fell into a 20 feet deep gorge at Keradanga Ghat within R Udayagiri police limits in Gajapati district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Dali Kar (30), Luka Mandal (60) and nine year-old Pratush Karji of Badapada, Kulesingh and Jalanga villages respectively. Dali’s husband and auto-rickshaw driver Sadhu Kar is in a critical condition. All the injured persons belong to K Baradanga, Jalanga, Badapada and Nuagada villages.

Sources said after shopping at Keradanga haat, 12 persons boarded the three-wheeler to return to their respective villages. The auto-rickshaw was heading toward Nuagada when the driver lost control while negotiating a turn at Keradanga Ghat. The vehicle overturned and plunged into the gorge.

On being informed, fire services personnel of Nuagada rushed to the spot and rescued the injured passengers. They were first taken to Khajuripada community health centre (CHC). Later, driver Sadhu was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur as his condition was critical. Three others were also shifted to the district headquarters hospital at Paralakhemundi after their condition deteriorated. Police seized the bodies and sent those for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Keradanga Ghat R Udayagiri
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp