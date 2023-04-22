Home States Odisha

Curbs relaxed in Sambalpur but ‘Alvida Jummah’ remains low-key

Sharp dip in number of people coming to offer namaaz at mosques

Published: 22nd April 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 08:25 AM

Sambalpur violence

Security personnel during a curfew imposed after the incident of fresh violence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, in Sambalpur on April 15, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The ‘Alvida Jummah’ of Ramzan on Friday remained low-key affair in Sambalpur in view of the prevailing tension following incidents of violence that took place during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

While mosques across the city usually witness a huge gathering on Jummah every Friday, the crowd increases on the occasion of Alvida Jummah which is observed on the last Friday before Eid. 
This year, however, witnessed a sharp dip in the number of people coming to offer namaaz at the mosques. Besides, security arrangement was beefed up across 10 mosques in the city to prevent any untoward incident.

Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said the police was deployed considering sensitivity of the situation. “At least one platoon each was deployed outside six sensitive mosques. This apart, one or two sections of police force were stationed at other locations. Foot and PCR patrolling around the mosques were also intensified besides roof-top deployment of police personnel for added security,” he added.

Security arrangement will be doubled on Saturday to ensure Eid celebrations pass off peacefully, the SP informed. “The Alvida Jummah has a strong religious significance. Even those who do not offer namaaz during other jummahs of Ramzan, make sure they offer it on the last jummah. But this year more than 40 per cent people did not turn up for the prayer due to the prevailing situation,” said Md Parvez Ali Khan, a local.

After a meeting with the peace committee on Thursday, the district administration had proposed not to hold the mass prayer at Eidgah in Sakhipara area, members of the minority community extended their support to the decision. It was, however, decided that the namaaz will be offered in an isolated manner inside the mosques.

Meanwhile, with improvement in the situation, the administration has decided to further relax curfew restrictions. While locals have been asked not to move out between 6 am to 6 pm, restrictions on broadband and leased line services have been lifted and made available round-the-clock. Restoration of mobile internet, however, still remains uncertain. 

