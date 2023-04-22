Day temperature dips in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People across Odisha received a much-needed respite from sweltering heat as day temperature dipped in many places of the state on Friday.The capital recorded 36.1 degree Celsius on the day against 43.2 degree on Thursday. Bhubaneswar also witnessed light showers during the period. Similarly, Cuttack recorded 34 degree, 8 degree less than the day before.

The regional Met office has issued a warning for thunderstorm with lightening and gusty surface winds reaching 40 km/hr to 50 km/hr at one or two places in Puri, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh and nine other districts on Saturday. Hail storm is expected to occur at isolated places in six districts.

