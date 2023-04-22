Family of slain teacher Mamita to get Rs 10 lakh financial aid

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) of Balangir on Friday declared that compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be paid to the family of slain teacher Mamita Meher. While Rs 5 lakh will be paid in the first phase, the remaining amount will be paid to the family after the court’s verdict on the case.

Following Mamita’s death, her brother Banti Meher had appealed the district administration to provide financial assistance since she was the sole earning member of the family. Later, DLSA’s Destitute Assistance Committee chairman Lalatendu Jena along with collector Chanchal Rana, SP Nitin Kushalkar and others in a meeting on April 13 decided to extend financial help to Meher’s kin.

Meher was working as a teacher at a school in Mahaling of Kalahandi district. She had gone missing on October 8, 2021 after which her family had lodged a complaint with police alleging involvement of school principal Gobind Sahu behind her disappearance.

Later on October 19, remains of her body were exhumed by police from a stadium construction site of the school after which Gobind was arrested and sent to jail. However, the prime accused was found hanging on December 20, 2022 at Kantabanji sub-jail in Balangir district before a court appearance.



