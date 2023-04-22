Home States Odisha

Odisha: 2 cops get axe for consuming alcohol on duty

Two constables of Tarikunda police outpost were on Thursday placed on suspension for allegedly consuming alcohol on duty. 

Published: 22nd April 2023 08:34 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

Sources said SP Rahul PR, on paying a surprise visit to the outpost on Wednesday night, found that constable Bijay Swain was absent from duty. However, when the errant constable came to know of the SP’s visit, he rushed to the police station.  

On interacting with the staff, the SP suspected Swain and another constable of Odisha Auxiliary Police Force Prakash Kanar of consuming alcohol on duty. He ordered that a breath alcohol test be conducted on them. When the test results confirmed his doubts, the SP placed the two constables on suspension.
 

