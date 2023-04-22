Odisha CM stresses citizen-centric approach to governance

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said his government is emphasising the need for a more citizen-centric and outcome-oriented approach to governance.

Addressing Civil Services Day celebrations at Lok Seva Bhawan here, the chief minister said the approach of civil servants has been improving, both in terms of attitudinal change and adapting to new technologies making them more responsive, real-time accountable and efficient. “Our initiatives of 5T and Mo Sarkar are aimed to bring about real transformation in people’s perception of governance,” he added.

The chief minister said the aim of ‘transformative governance’ can be achieved when civil servants appreciate that in changing times, there is an urgent need for shift in their mindset and culture towards being more proactive, creative, and flexible. Naveen said he has been emphasising on ‘transformative governance’ aimed at bringing about fundamental changes in the system.

