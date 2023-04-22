Odisha: Tribal students struggle for space as 7-year wait for hostel continues

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: More than 200 tribal girls have been crammed into the 100-seat hostel of Swayambha residential school in Sundargarh’s Koida block due to the delay in construction of a new hostel, work on which is continuing for the last seven years.

The inordinate delay in construction of the new hostel came to light after 34 students of Swayambha residential school under the ST & SC Development department were taken ill due to dehydration and food poisoning in the last two days.

Overcrowding of the hostel is being blamed for the incident. In this sweltering heat, the existing single-storey hostel is housing 240 students. Those who fell sick were compelled to stay in the dining hall in absence of space.

Sources said realising the urgent need for another hostel in the remote pocket, the Sundargarh administration in 2016 had sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore from the district mineral foundation (DMF) for a new 200-seat hostel. Subsequently, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) of Bonai issued work order to a local contractor. The new hostel should ideally have been completed in maximum six months. However, its construction is still underway.

On Friday, Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali summoned the newly-appointed project administrator of Bonai ITDA Biswadarshi Sahu to know about the status of the under-construction hostel building. The collector reportedly instructed the ITDA to complete the new hostel project immediately and take action against the errant contractor.

Sahu said a notice has been issued to the contractor to appear for final measurement on April 26 and action will be taken as per the contract guidelines. By first week of May, fresh tender will be invited for completion of the remaining work. He informed that civil construction is almost complete while installations of electrical and water supply fittings remain to be done.

Narrating their ordeal, some students and lady workers of the hostel said their suffering worsens in the sweltering conditions during summer as the walls and low concrete ceiling incessantly transmit heat both in the day and night.

Building blues

240 students live in the 100-seat hostel of Swayambha residential school

Those who fell sick stay in the hostel dining hall in absence of space

In 2016, Rs 1.5 crore was sanctioned from the DMF for a new 200-seat hostel

New hostel was supposed to be completed in six months

