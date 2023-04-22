Poacher held with 2 pairs of tusks by Simipal Tiger Reserve officials

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Officials of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), South in Mayurbhanj district arrested a poacher and seized two pairs of tusks from his possession on Thursday night. The arrested poacher was identified as Raghunath Pingua alias Linga (31) of Bagdega village within Jashipur police limits.

Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF) and field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni said acting on a tip off, a team of forest personnel raided the poacher’s house in Bagdega village. While Linga was apprehended, three other poachers managed to escape from the spot. Two pairs of tusks and as many mobile phones were seized from Linga.

Linga was part of a gang of poachers who killed a tusker in Jenabil range in December last year. Another tusker was killed by the same gang in Balikal under Pithabata south range in February 2022. Efforts are underway to nab the three poachers who managed to give the forest team a slip during the raid, Gogineni added. The arrested poacher was produced in Baripada SDJM Court and remanded in judicial custody.

Tusker kills elderly man

Dhenkanal: An elderly man was killed by a tusker in a forest near Gureilo village within Hindol police limits here on Friday. The deceased was identified 70-year-old Suresh Samal of Gureilo. Hindol range officer Lohit Kumar Rath said Samal had gone to the forest early in the morning to collect cashew nuts. He encountered a tusker which trampled him to death. Following the incident, irate villagers of Gureilo blocked the Cuttack-Sambalpur road at Satamile for around five hours demanding job and adequate compensation for the deceased’s kin. They also demanded solar fencing around their village to prevent elephants from entering human habitations. The road blockade was lifted after forest officials assured the villagers to take steps in this regard. Rath said a compensation of `4 lakh will be paid to the deceased’s family. Steps will also be taken to put up solar fencing around Gureilo village.



