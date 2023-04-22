Home States Odisha

‘Shift to local language should be gradual’

Stakeholders in Odisha’s higher education system feel the shift should be gradual and not an additional burden on the faculty-starved public universities in the state.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities to support teaching-learning in the local languages to enhance gross enrollment ratio (GER), stakeholders in Odisha’s higher education system feel the shift should be gradual and not an additional burden on the faculty-starved public universities in the state.

The UGC recently asked vice-chancellors (VCs) of all universities to use local language in the teaching-learning process and promote translation of original writing into local languages besides allowing students to write exams in the local language even if the course is offered in English medium.

Even as academicians welcomed the move, they said given the current circumstances it cannot be done overnight. “None of the three directives seem feasible unless the universities decide to open separate translation units with subject matter specialists from each department and fill up all vacant teaching positions with faculty who have the knowledge of Odia,” said vice chancellor of Fakir Mohan University, Santosh Tripathy.

At present, not all faculty members in universities have reading and writing skills in Odia. Even Odia departments, which will play an important role in translation of books in social sciences and humanities, in universities are facing a faculty crisis. Except Fakir Mohan University, others have 50 per cent faculty strength in their Odia departments and the vacancies have existed for last over two to five years.

Vice chairperson of Odisha State Higher Education Council Ashok Das said the shift to teaching-learning in regional language was discussed in the vice chancellors’ meeting in November last year. “Though a well-intentioned move, it will require a lot of time and many things have to be taken care of before the actual translation begins, particularly for science subjects,” he said. Das added the focus would also be on ensuring supply of good quality translated books because there is every possibility the local publishers will try to randomly translate reference books and sell them to students.

As far as higher education is concerned, at the UG level, students of humanities and social sciences are being allowed to write their examinations in Odia language. This apart, AICTE had released 20 engineering books in Odia last year. The UGC has urged the state universities to submit a list of discipline-wise availability of faculties, subject experts and scholars who can translate textbooks, reference books and study materials in local languages in their institutes.

