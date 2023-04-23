Bijay Patnaik to head Congress campaign body

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bureaucrat-turned-politician Bijay Patnaik has been appointed as chairman of the campaign committee of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) ahead of the by-election to Jharsuguda Assembly seat.

“Congress president Malllikarjun Kharge has appointed Patnaik as the Campaign Committee Chairman for OPCC with immediate effect,” said All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal in a press release.

It was expected that Patnaik, the former chief secretary who joined Congress at New Delhi on February 10, will be given a major responsibility given his long experience in state administration.

Kharge has also approved the OPCC proposal for the constitution of a political affairs committee (PAC). There will be 27 members and five special invitees to the PAC.

