Bijay Patnaik to head Congress campaign body
It was expected that Patnaik, the former chief secretary who joined Congress in New Delhi on February 10, will be given a major responsibility given his long experience in state administration.
Published: 23rd April 2023 10:44 AM | Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 10:44 AM | A+A A-
BHUBANESWAR: Bureaucrat-turned-politician Bijay Patnaik has been appointed as chairman of the campaign committee of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) ahead of the by-election to Jharsuguda Assembly seat.
“Congress president Malllikarjun Kharge has appointed Patnaik as the Campaign Committee Chairman for OPCC with immediate effect,” said All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal in a press release.
Kharge has also approved the OPCC proposal for the constitution of a political affairs committee (PAC). There will be 27 members and five special invitees to the PAC.