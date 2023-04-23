Home States Odisha

Bijay Patnaik to head Congress campaign body

It was expected that Patnaik, the former chief secretary who joined Congress in New Delhi on February 10, will be given a major responsibility given his long experience in state administration.

Published: 23rd April 2023 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Bijay Patnaik.

Bijay Patnaik.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bureaucrat-turned-politician Bijay Patnaik has been appointed as chairman of the campaign committee of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) ahead of the by-election to Jharsuguda Assembly seat.

“Congress president Malllikarjun Kharge has appointed Patnaik as the Campaign Committee Chairman for OPCC with immediate effect,” said All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal in a press release.

It was expected that Patnaik, the former chief secretary who joined Congress at New Delhi on February 10, will be given a major responsibility given his long experience in state administration.

Kharge has also approved the OPCC proposal for the constitution of a political affairs committee (PAC). There will be 27 members and five special invitees to the PAC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bijay Patnaik Congress OPCC AICC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp