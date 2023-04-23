CM Naveen dedicates BJD office 'Sankha Bhavan' to people of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik on Sunday inaugurated the grand BJD office ‘Shankha Bhawan’ and dedicated it to the people of Odisha on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya day.

The CM dedicated the building, located in the unit-6 area of the city to the 4.5 crore people of the state and said that it will be a meeting point for all those working towards the development of the state. It will also protect the dignity of the state while striving to build a new and empowered Odisha.

“This will unite 4.5 crore people of the state. All the programmes of Shankha Bhawan will be dedicated to people of Odisha and aimed at protecting the interest of the state.”

Sankha, the conch, is the election symbol of BJD. Naveen said Shankha Bhavan will not only be the centre of social, economic, cultural, and political progress of the state, but will also help in the spiritual growth of the people rooted in the principle of Jagannath culture. “It will continue to spread Jagannath culture across the globe while sending out the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” he added.

According to the CM, a new era came into Odisha politics with the formation of BJD by following the ideals of legendary Biju Patnaik. The party, which served the people of Odisha, has now been transformed into a social movement, he said and attributed BJD’s success to consistency and peaceful disposition.

A big conch with portraits of the Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra adorns the exterior of the new office, which showcases Odisha’s rich art and culture. The building stands on 1.18 acres of land. The first floor of the building has a conference hall with a seating capacity of 2000 people, a 250-seat huge auditorium and a canteen. It also has a press conference hall with enough space for mediapersons.

The halls in the building have been named after great sons of Odisha like Utkalamani Gopabandhu Das, Utkalagouraba Madhusudhan Das, 5th-century poet and scholar of Odia literature Sarala Das, Veer Surendra Sai, Buxi Jagabandhu, Bhima Bhoi, Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja, Gajapati Maharaja Krushna Chandra Dev, Saheed Laxman Naik, Pandit Raghunath Murmu, Rama Devi and Baji Rout. Famous artefacts from 30 districts of the state have also been kept in the building.

The office has 30 rooms for state office-bearers and heads of the frontal organisation in the second floor. The IT cell of the party will also function from this floor. The office of the BJD supremo is on the third floor of the building. The basement will be used as a parking space.

The foundation stone for the renovation of the BJD party office was laid during Ratha Yatra in 2021. The new office has been constructed the same location in which the old BJD headquarters functioned. The old office was completely razed to the ground to build the new office.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik on Sunday inaugurated the grand BJD office ‘Shankha Bhawan’ and dedicated it to the people of Odisha on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya day. The CM dedicated the building, located in the unit-6 area of the city to the 4.5 crore people of the state and said that it will be a meeting point for all those working towards the development of the state. It will also protect the dignity of the state while striving to build a new and empowered Odisha. “This will unite 4.5 crore people of the state. All the programmes of Shankha Bhawan will be dedicated to people of Odisha and aimed at protecting the interest of the state.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sankha, the conch, is the election symbol of BJD. Naveen said Shankha Bhavan will not only be the centre of social, economic, cultural, and political progress of the state, but will also help in the spiritual growth of the people rooted in the principle of Jagannath culture. “It will continue to spread Jagannath culture across the globe while sending out the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” he added. According to the CM, a new era came into Odisha politics with the formation of BJD by following the ideals of legendary Biju Patnaik. The party, which served the people of Odisha, has now been transformed into a social movement, he said and attributed BJD’s success to consistency and peaceful disposition. A big conch with portraits of the Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra adorns the exterior of the new office, which showcases Odisha’s rich art and culture. The building stands on 1.18 acres of land. The first floor of the building has a conference hall with a seating capacity of 2000 people, a 250-seat huge auditorium and a canteen. It also has a press conference hall with enough space for mediapersons. The halls in the building have been named after great sons of Odisha like Utkalamani Gopabandhu Das, Utkalagouraba Madhusudhan Das, 5th-century poet and scholar of Odia literature Sarala Das, Veer Surendra Sai, Buxi Jagabandhu, Bhima Bhoi, Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja, Gajapati Maharaja Krushna Chandra Dev, Saheed Laxman Naik, Pandit Raghunath Murmu, Rama Devi and Baji Rout. Famous artefacts from 30 districts of the state have also been kept in the building. The office has 30 rooms for state office-bearers and heads of the frontal organisation in the second floor. The IT cell of the party will also function from this floor. The office of the BJD supremo is on the third floor of the building. The basement will be used as a parking space. The foundation stone for the renovation of the BJD party office was laid during Ratha Yatra in 2021. The new office has been constructed the same location in which the old BJD headquarters functioned. The old office was completely razed to the ground to build the new office.