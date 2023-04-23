Home States Odisha

Drone courses to enhance youths’ employability in Odisha

Technical Education director Reghu G said at present only two to three courses in drone technology have been introduced in certain technical institutes including ITIs.

Published: 23rd April 2023 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

drones

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government is mulling introducing more drone and other new-age technology courses in skill institutions of the state to enhance the employability of youths in the emerging sector, said authorities of the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department on Saturday.

Addressing the concluding day of Odisha Skill Conclave 2023, SDTE minister Pritiranjan Gharai said, “The state government is taking initiatives to impart skill training to our youth in new age technologies as per the requirement. Accordingly, initiatives are being taken to explore opportunities in drone and other such sectors and seek guidance from experts in the fields concerned.”  

Technical Education director Reghu G said at present only two to three courses in drone technology have been introduced in certain technical institutes including ITIs. However, given the vast scope of use of drone technology in the field of agriculture, mining, energy etc, the state government will seek the help of experts to introduce more courses related to drones to create more employment opportunities for youths. He said as part of the initiative, a short-term course named ‘fault testing using drone technology’ has been launched for those being skilled to work in the field of power transmission.

Smith Shah, president of Drone Foundation of India, which entered into an MoU with the SDTE department during the three-day conclave, said a five to seven days course for drone pilots can help youths with basic qualifications earn a wage of `30,000 per month. He said the course will enable youths to work with the government in areas of aerospace testing and others.

Experts also suggested the establishment of a drone technology park as well as drone hubs in different parts of the state along with training more youths to become drone pilots. They suggested the state government ensure competency-based learning is imbibed in the curriculum to enable technical institutions to produce skilled manpower. This apart, the involvement of sector skill council experts in the framing of skill curriculum for students was suggested.

SDTE secretary Usha Padhee said experts from various sectors including energy, education, infrastructure, oil & gas and technology came together to showcase the avenues for employment in the skill sector in the state during the conclave. The first-of-its-kind conclave witnessed the participation of over 2,000 students, 360 teachers, 60 role models, 25 students from Singapore and 100 high-level dignitaries including speakers across sectors. At least 24 MoUs were exchanged between the state government and different agencies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SDTE Odisha Drone
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp