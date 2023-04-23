Home States Odisha

Odisha: 82 tribals get labour cards at Kotia camp

On the day, health officials of Pottangi and Kotia spoke on the benefits given by an administration for women and children in the 21 disputed villages.

Published: 23rd April 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

tribals

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Soon after the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh government reportedly started its online Aadhaar registration in the disputed bordering villages, the Koraput district administration organised awareness camps in Kotia panchayat for the first time on Friday and Saturday.  The camp aimed at creating awareness of schemes for labourers under Odisha Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board and health facilities for women and children.

On Friday, 82 tribal labourers in the area were given labour cards to get benefits from the state government. Pottangi MLA Pritam Padhi along with senior officials attended the camp and highlighted the ongoing welfare schemes of the state government in Kotia areas for labourers of organised and unorganised sectors. They urged the locals to avail benefits of the schemes without being provoked and misinformed by the neighbouring state.

On the day, health officials of Pottangi and Kotia spoke on the benefits given by an administration for women and children in the 21 disputed villages. Besides, health officials reviewed the ongoing programmes and asked local Anganwadi workers, ASHAs and medical staff to visit each house and make them aware of benefits they can avail from the local administration.

It is pertinent to mention that for the last couple of days, AP administration is active in the disputed bordering villages and its representatives are reportedly involved in Aadhaar card enrolment for the locals. The development took place after Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited Kotia and created ripples with his  ‘Go Back Andhra’ slogan.

