Home States Odisha

Odisha: BJP demands recognition to Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati’s contribution

The activists said that Laxmanananda Saraswati had made immense contributions to the fields of agriculture, health and employment.

Published: 23rd April 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

BJP symbol

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Kandhamal, in its three-point charter of demands to the district collector on Saturday urged that Vedanta Keshari Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati be recognised for his contributions towards the district.

The activists said that Laxmanananda Saraswati had made immense contributions to the fields of agriculture, health and employment but the state government has done nothing to remember the saint’s works. 

So they demanded the installation of the monk’s statue in Phulbani town besides naming the under-construction medical college in Phulbani town and the Madhapur to Muniguda highway after him as a mark of respect. A copy of the memorandum was further sent to Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Vedanta Keshari Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp