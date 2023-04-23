Odisha: BJP demands recognition to Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati’s contribution

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Kandhamal, in its three-point charter of demands to the district collector on Saturday urged that Vedanta Keshari Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati be recognised for his contributions towards the district.

The activists said that Laxmanananda Saraswati had made immense contributions to the fields of agriculture, health and employment but the state government has done nothing to remember the saint’s works.

So they demanded the installation of the monk’s statue in Phulbani town besides naming the under-construction medical college in Phulbani town and the Madhapur to Muniguda highway after him as a mark of respect. A copy of the memorandum was further sent to Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

