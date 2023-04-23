Home States Odisha

Odisha: Chargesheet against Gopalpur MLA, spouse

In February, the Supreme Court had set aside judgment of the Orissa High Court which had quashed Lokayukta order for a probe by the State Vigilance Directorate against Pradeep.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Vigilance department has filed a 3,000-page chargesheet against Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy and his wife Sujata in connection with a case pertaining to alleged possession of disproportionate assets (DA) amounting to Rs 9.18 crore.

The chargesheet was filed in the special court of Vigilance at Bhubaneswar against the legislator and his wife, Sujata. Vigilance had registered a case in this connection on October 4, 2021 under sections 13 (2) and 13 (1) (b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act on the direction of Lokayukta for reportedly amassing assets by illegal means during his tenure as a public servant.

During the investigation, Vigilance carried out searches at Pradeep’s house and collected relevant materials and documents containing information on his assets, income and expenditure. On completion of the probe, Pradeep was found in possession of disproportionate assets which he could not account for satisfactorily. Vigilance officers said Pradeep’s wife was liable for abetting the offence.

The anti-corruption agency then filed the investigation report with Lokayukta on June 9, 2022. The Lokayukta examined the investigation report and ordered the Vigilance on April 20 to submit the chargesheet against Pradeep and Sujata.

In February, the Supreme Court had set aside the judgment of the Orissa High Court which had quashed Lokayukta order for a probe by the State Vigilance Directorate against Pradeep. Pradeep, a former minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA, was expelled from the primary membership of the party by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2020.

