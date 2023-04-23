Odisha: Eid peaceful amid security blanket

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR/JEYPORE: Amid heightened security, Eid-al-fitr passed off peacefully, in Sambalpur city on Saturday. The celebration however remained low-key in the city this year due to prevailing tension and restrictions. Security was heightened across the 10 mosques in the city to prevent any untoward situation.

In place of mass prayer at the Eidgah in Sakhipara city, the members of the Muslim community offered prayer in different mosques. They were seen passing through a corridor of security personnel. However, no one was allowed to gather in larger numbers outside any mosques. In sensitive areas, the district police ensured roof-top deployment to monitor the activities around the mosques.

Sambalpur superintendent of police (SP), B Gangadhar said, “Everything passed off peacefully and smoothly amid strong security arrangements. They offered prayers in mosques without any disturbance during the prayer hours. The situation has improved,” he said.

However, due to the current situation, the Muslim vendors selling festival delicacies and sweets in Golebazar Market refrained from putting up stalls. Several shops in the area remained closed. Meanwhile, the district administration further relaxed the curfew from 5 am to 7 pm on Saturday which was later extended till 6 am of Sunday.

The Eid celebrations went off peacefully in Koraput amid prohibitory orders on Saturday. Special namaz sessions were organised in Jeypore, Kotpad, Nandapur and Koraput areas for the Muslim community members on the day. People were seen exchanging greetings with each other and distributing sweets.

An elaborate security arrangement was made with about three platoon police forces deployed in Jeypore to maintain the law and order situation. However, prohibitory orders for organising rallies and processions in the entire Koraput district in force since April 13 ended on the day.

