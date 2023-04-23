Odisha: Three staff of IOCL’s Paradip Refinery held for theft of alkylate product

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Thress staff of IOCL’s Paradip Refinery including two junior engineers and a contractual worker were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing and attempting to sell an alkylate product illegally using a fake identity card (ID).

The accused are junior engineers Mrunmaya Bai of Banito within Tirtol police limits and Kathia Dehury of Keonjhar’s Anandapur and contractual worker Biswajit Guru. The matter came to light when some CISF personnel, on seeing a car at the MS blending site of the IOCL on Friday, raised suspicion and raided the vehicle.

During the raid, they found eight empty containers having a capacity of 30 litres each, inside the dicky and asked Guru, who was driving the vehicle, to produce his gate pass and vehicle permit. On interrogation, Guru identified himself as a contractual worker of M/S Dispan Udyog and confessed that he used Bai’s fake ID card to enter the MS blending site premises.

He further disclosed that he along with Bail and Dehury, had planned to load the alkylate product in the containers and further sell it illegally outside the refinery. When the accused junior engineers were brought in for interrogation, they confessed that they had stolen the alkylate product from Paradip Refinery of IOCL by using a fake gate pass.

Following the confession, CISF sub-inspector Ashish Joshi lodged an FIR and a case under sections 379, 511, 419, 465, 468, 471, 34 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against the accused. Abhayachandpur IIC Rajkishore Behera said, “Police have seized the fake ID in the name of Bai and the car from the trio’s possession. Further investigation is underway.”

