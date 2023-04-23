Paradip Port Authority chief lauds team at Awards Nite -2023

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Chairman of Paradip Port Authority (PPA) PL Haranadh hailed the efforts of port users and his team in Paradip for delivering 135.36 MMT cargo in 2022-23. He was speaking at the Awards Nite -2023 at the Biju Convention Centre of PPA on Friday.

Paradip Port has recorded the highest-ever growth of 19.02 MMT traffic ie. 16.56 per cent over the last fiscals’ traffic among all the ports in the country. Paradip Port has contributed 19.2 million metric tonne i.e. 25.6 per cent out of the total growth in cargo handling achieved by all the major ports during the financial year 2022-23.

During the last financial year, the port achieved the highest ever coastal shipping traffic of 58.42 million metric tonne, with a growth of 16.22 million metric tonne i.e. 38 per cent over the previous year. The thermal coal coastal shipping has grown by 14 million metric tonne i.e. 50% over the previous year's cargo handling.

Haranadh congratulated the entire team of exporters and importers, patrons, port officers, staff unions, PPP Operators, stevedores, and shipping agents whose combined effort resulted in the achievement.

