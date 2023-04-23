Village soaks in grief as martyr Biswal consigned to flames in Puri village

By Express News Service

PURI: A pall of gloom descended in Khandayat Sahi of Alagum village as the body of martyr Debashish Biswal (32) reached home on Saturday. Biswal along with four others was killed in a terrorist attack on a truck in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on Thursday. As his mortal remains were handed over to the family, the entire village soaked in grief.

After traditional rituals were performed, his mortal remains were carried to the village cremation ground in a procession by hundreds of villagers amid slogans of ‘’Debashish Amar Rahe’’. After the ceremonial guard of honour, his body was consigned to flames. Biswal’s younger brother Debaprasad performed the last rites.

Additional district magistrate PK Sahu and additional SP Mihir Kumar Panda laid the wreath on the funeral pyre. Local MLA Umakant Samantrai, Congress leader Prasad Harichandan, and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra besides Krushnachandra Jagdeb and Ramaranjan Baliarsingh were present at the village.

