Home States Odisha

Millets set to become future food choice: PPV&FRA President

The vision set out in the 2030 agenda for sustainable development goals, he said, foresees a world where food is sufficient, safe, affordable and nutritious.

Published: 24th April 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Millets (File Photo |EPS)

Image for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chairperson of Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority (PPV&FRA) Trilochan Mohapatra on Sunday said the global movement related to millets is an important step in the direction of food security.

Delivering the Dr K Ramaiah Foundation Day Lecture at National Rice Research Institute, (NRRI) in Cuttack on the occasion of its 78th Foundation Day, he said millets are among the earliest crops grown by humans and have been an important source of nutrients, are set to become a food choice for the future.

“Millets are a rich source of balanced nutrition, compatible with natural ways of farming and need less water. The crops are easy to grow, climate resilient and drought resistant. The PPV&FRA has been supporting development of new varieties of plants across all crops that are essential for achieving food security and agricultural sustainability,” Mohapatra said.

The vision set out in the 2030 agenda for sustainable development goals, he said, foresees a world where food is sufficient, safe, affordable and nutritious.

“The technologies we have developed are resilient, climate-sensitive and respect biodiversity,” he said.
NRRI director AK Nayak highlighted the significance of recently released rice varieties and their suitability for different ecologies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trilochan Mohapatra Dr K Ramaiah Foundation Day Lecture NRRI millets
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp