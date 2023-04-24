Home States Odisha

Modi lauds Central University of Odisha initiative on traditional sports

Central University of Odisha, Koraput

Central University of Odisha, Koraput (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded an initiative of Central University of Odisha, Koraput for spreading awareness of India’s rich sporting traditions and diversity.

Replying to a tweet by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, the Prime Minister stated, “Laudatory initiative by Central University of Odisha to organise the Paramparik Kreeda Mahotsava to spread awareness about India’s rich sporting traditions and diversity.”

A two-day Bharatiya Paramparik Kreeda Mahotsava was organised jointly by the Central University of Odisha and Kreeda Bharati at the main sports ground of the university from April 21.

Various traditional games of India including yoga, archery, kabaddi, kho-kho, malkhamb and pope malkhamb (all from Odisha), gatka, kalarippayattu, thang-ta(Assam), atya patya, gilli danda and surya namaskar were showcased in the two-day events.

The purpose of the  event was two fold- to create awareness on the traditional games of India, which are losing popularity in the modern day, and to rescue them from oblivion.

India’s rich culture and history have always been deeply rooted in sports and games. For the event, eight groups of sports persons are present in the university. 

