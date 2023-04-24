No to tobacco, bribery in Odisha's FM College

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Months after restricting the usage of mobile phones on the college campus, the principal of Fakir Mohan (FM) Junior College, Balasore Pradeep Kumar Rana has prohibited tobacco consumption and bribery by staff and students within the institution. Administrative officer Santosh Kumar Rout said the directive was passed since the college staff and students habitually consumed tobacco on the campus.

“Students chew tobacco during class hours and spit on the walls, classroom corners and outside office rooms creating an unhygienic atmosphere. It is a matter of shame for us that the unpleasant sight is also witnessed by higher officials when they come for an inspection. Besides, allegations of bribery incidents have also come to the fore. So the step has been taken to curb these unusual practices during college hours,” Rout added.

All the students, teaching and non-teaching staff have also given an undertaking for the same. A squad has been constituted to keep a check on such practices, the administrative officer informed. Contacted, principal Pradeep Kumar Rana said strict disciplinary action will be taken against the violators.

