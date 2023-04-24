Home States Odisha

No to tobacco, bribery in Odisha's FM College

A squad has been constituted to keep a check on such practices, the administrative officer informed.

Published: 24th April 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Fakir Mohan (FM) Junior College, Balasore

Fakir Mohan (FM) Junior College, Balasore (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Months after restricting the usage of mobile phones on the college campus, the principal of Fakir Mohan (FM) Junior College, Balasore Pradeep Kumar Rana has prohibited tobacco consumption and bribery by staff and students within the institution. Administrative officer Santosh Kumar Rout said the directive was passed since the college staff and students habitually consumed tobacco on the campus.

“Students chew tobacco during class hours and spit on the walls, classroom corners and outside office rooms creating an unhygienic atmosphere. It is a matter of shame for us that the unpleasant sight is also witnessed by higher officials when they come for an inspection. Besides, allegations of bribery incidents have also come to the fore. So the step has been taken to curb these unusual practices during college hours,” Rout added.

All the students, teaching and non-teaching staff have also given an undertaking for the same. A squad has been constituted to keep a check on such practices, the administrative officer informed. Contacted, principal Pradeep Kumar Rana said strict disciplinary action will be taken against the violators.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fakir Mohan (FM) Junior College Pradeep Kumar Rana tobacco consumption bribery
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp