Odisha farmers worried over delay in high-yield paddy seed supply 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as the new cycle of agriculture activities began with ‘Akshaya Tritiya’ on Sunday, farmers of Cuttack district are yet to get the state government’s subsidised high-yield paddy seeds. A majority of farmers have no option but to sow uncertified traditional paddy seeds on their land during the start of the Kharif cultivation season.

Earlier, farmers used to preserve and sow different varieties of traditional seeds on their land. However, after the introduction of hybrid and high-yield varieties, the farmers have deviated from the norm and are now totally dependent on the new variants.

“Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious occasion which signals the beginning of paddy cultivation season. Since the state government is delaying the supply of subsidised high-yield paddy seeds, we are unable to start cultivation on time,” said the farmers.

Officials of State Seeds Corporation Ltd said the high-yield paddy seeds would be supplied to farmers by May 10. “Different varieties of subsidised high-yield paddy seeds will be provided to farmers through 136 PACS and 72 registered dealers. At least 7,000 quintal paddy seeds have already been procured and efforts are on to procure 1,500 quintals more.

