Odisha govt to appoint 1,205 doctors in major hospitals

Medical graduates selected by OPSC will be appointed in OMHS cadre

Published: 24th April 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

doctor, medic, medicine, hospital

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of the transformation of healthcare facilities under ‘Ama Hospital’ initiative, the Odisha government has recruited 1,205 medical graduates to fill up the vacancies in select hospitals in the state.

The medical graduates recently selected by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will be appointed to the rank of Group A (junior branch) of the Odisha Medical and Health Services cadre. After online counselling, they will be posted to Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela Government Hospital along with peripheral hospitals in districts.

The Health and Family Welfare department has directed districts to fill up the vacancies first at referral hospitals, PHCs and CHCs selected under ‘Ama Hospital’ initiative along with jail hospitals. As per the decision, the medical officers allotted to districts will be posted to different health facilities by a committee constituted under the chairmanship of the collector and CDMO as convenor along with the wing officers as members. Health secretary Shalini Pandit said the districts will constitute a committee to allot the medical officers their place of posting through counselling in a physical mode based on their OPSC rank.

“All vacancies in jail hospitals will be filled up on the basis of High Court order. After saturation of PHCs and CHCs, further posting at SDH and DHH level will be taken up considering those included under ‘Ama Hospital’ initiative and patient load,” she added.  

The Health Department has already prescribed modalities to transform 147 hospitals after the districts submitted the list of high caseload hospitals and referral units for upgradation in terms of infrastructure and equipment.

The hospitals, including 30 district headquarters,  30 sub-divisional, 82 CHCs, two UPHCs and one City Hospital besides Capital Hospital and Rourkela Government Hospital will be transformed under ‘Ama Hospital’ initiative at a cost of `750 crore by October. Each Assembly constituency has one health facility identified for transformation.

