Odisha: Untimely rain affects crops in Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Vegetables and paddy crops grown on over 1,000-acre land in Koraput district were damaged reportedly due to the sudden rains accompanied by speedy winds that lashed the area in the last 24 hours. The district recorded around 90 mm rainfall during this period.

Farmers of Jeypore, Dasmantpur, Borigumma, Pottangi, Laxmipur, Nandapur, Semiliguda, Lamtaput and others alleged that their crops got damaged due to the unprecedented rains.

“Our standing paddy and other seasonal crops were in their flowering stage but the sudden rains and thunderstorm damaged them all,” said Harihara Nayak, an onion farmer of Badakudi village under Jeypore block.

Contacted, district emergency sources said the block and revenue officials of different areas have been alerted on the inclement weather condition and follow-up action will be taken as per their relief code.

