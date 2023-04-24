SHG members to be trained on beauty and wellness in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has roped in the Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC) for skill development training and entrepreneurship promotion of women SHGs in the beauty and wellness sector.

Initially, as many as 10,000 SHG members will be trained in the job role of assistant beauty therapist and 5,000 as assistant hairdressers and stylists. The Mission Shakti department has directed all collectors to sponsor SHG members of their respective districts for the training. The SHG member to be selected for the beauty and wellness must have the ability to read and write. Aged between 18 to 45 years, the SHG members having basic knowledge of beauty therapy and/or hairdressing will be encouraged to participate in the training.

The SHG members to be recommended by the districts must have the willingness and aptitude to pursue beauty therapy and/or hairdressing with the establishment of a beauty salon, hair salon or at-home services. The collectors have been asked to ensure sponsoring of SHG members from their districts in a phased manner and send the first phase list by Monday for early commencement of the training.

The training programmes are going to be conducted in six training centres - Khurda, Cuttack, Berhampur, Angul, Sambalpur and Rourkela. The duration of the residential training is 160 hours (domain -150 hours and soft skill - 10 hours) which will be covered in 25 days with eight hours of training per day.

“Post-training, the B&WSSC will facilitate the SHGs in the establishment of their beauty and hair salons and provide handholding support for six months,” said an official of the department. The cost of training and accommodation will be borne by the department. On successful completion, the participants will be provided certificates after assessment.

