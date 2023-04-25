Logistics set to lead in job creation: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In years to come, logistics will be an area full of opportunities for young Indians as much as semiconductors, electronics and information technology, said Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar going round the

‘Future of Work’ exhibition in

Bhubaneswar on Monday | Express

Addressing the G20 pre-cursor conference on ‘Transforming Logistics for Coastal Economies with a Focus on Sustainability’ in the city on Monday, the minister said logistics will have huge scope for investment, entrepreneurship and employment. Stating that post-pandemic, the concept of resilient logistics and trusted supply chains has become very important for the world, Chandrasekhar said the world is moving away from risks towards a trusted and resilient economy. “Therefore, the focus and discussion on logistics is relevant in Odisha and other coastal states across the country where logistics is going to determine how efficient the local economy is,” he said.

For many decades, the minister said, an argument for India was that it could never become a viable market and a global manufacturing hub as the logistics cost of doing business here was not competitive. “Today, global majors are manufacturing semiconductors, electronics, mobiles and many more products in India because the underlying logistics ecosystem is becoming more and more efficient, he said.

Citing the example of mobile phone production, Chandrasekhar said in 2014, 82 per cent of mobile phones consumed in India were imported. But in 2022, almost 100 per cent of such mobile phones were manufactured within the country. “In 2014, India used to export almost zero mobile phones and this year alone, India has exported Apple and Samsung phones made in the country to the tune of around USD 11 billion,” he said.

Stating while logistics is going to be an area full of opportunities for students in the coming years, he said it will be the sunrise sector for investors, global partners and students because it has a lot of scope for investment, entrepreneurship and employability. Among others, Secretary of MSDE Atul Kumar Tiwari and president-designate, CII, R Dinesh also spoke.

