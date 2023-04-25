Home States Odisha

Logistics set to lead in job creation: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

He said it will be the sunrise sector for investors, global partners and students because it has a lot of scope for investment, entrepreneurship and employability. 

Published: 25th April 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In years to come, logistics will be an area full of opportunities for young Indians as much as semiconductors, electronics and information technology, said Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. 

Rajeev Chandrasekhar going round the
‘Future of Work’ exhibition in
Bhubaneswar on Monday | Express

Addressing the G20 pre-cursor conference on ‘Transforming Logistics for Coastal Economies with a Focus on Sustainability’ in the city on Monday, the minister said logistics will have huge scope for investment, entrepreneurship and employment. Stating that post-pandemic, the concept of resilient logistics and trusted supply chains has become very important for the world, Chandrasekhar said the world is moving away from risks towards a trusted and resilient economy. “Therefore, the focus and discussion on logistics is relevant in Odisha and other coastal states across the country where logistics is going to determine how efficient the local economy is,” he said.

For many decades, the minister said, an argument for India was that it could never become a viable market and a global manufacturing hub as the logistics cost of doing business here was not competitive. “Today, global majors are manufacturing semiconductors, electronics, mobiles and many more products in India because the underlying logistics ecosystem is becoming more and more efficient, he said. 

Citing the example of mobile phone production, Chandrasekhar said in 2014, 82 per cent of mobile phones consumed in India were imported. But in 2022, almost 100 per cent of such mobile phones were manufactured within the country. “In 2014, India used to export almost zero mobile phones and this year alone, India has exported Apple and Samsung phones made in the country to the tune of around USD 11 billion,” he said. 

Stating while logistics is going to be an area full of opportunities for students in the coming years, he said it will be the sunrise sector for investors, global partners and students because it has a lot of scope for investment, entrepreneurship and employability.  Among others, Secretary of MSDE Atul Kumar Tiwari and president-designate, CII, R Dinesh also spoke. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
opportunities information technology economy
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp