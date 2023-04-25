Home States Odisha

Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes Act to be amended 

Official sources said the amendment will enable the government to include backward classes in the state list of SEBCs, if those have been specified in the central list.

Published: 25th April 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Caste, OBC, Caste Census

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Ahead of the  SEBC survey from May 1, the state government on Monday decided to bring an ordinance to amend the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) Act, 1993 to include 22 castes in the list of backward classes.

Official sources said the amendment will enable the government to include backward classes in the state list of SEBCs, if those have been specified in the central list. At present, there are 22 caste and communities along with their synonyms which have been notified by the Centre. But they have not been included in the state list.  

“In view of the social and educational backwardness of these 22 castes/communities along with their synonyms, they are required to be included in SEBC list for extending all social welfare measures and benefits,” a release stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
backward classes welfare measures
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp