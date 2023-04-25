Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes Act to be amended 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the SEBC survey from May 1, the state government on Monday decided to bring an ordinance to amend the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) Act, 1993 to include 22 castes in the list of backward classes. Official sources said the amendment will enable the government to include backward classes in the state list of SEBCs, if those have been specified in the central list. At present, there are 22 caste and communities along with their synonyms which have been notified by the Centre. But they have not been included in the state list. "In view of the social and educational backwardness of these 22 castes/communities along with their synonyms, they are required to be included in SEBC list for extending all social welfare measures and benefits," a release stated.