Odisha: Two women killed by jumbos, five injured in boar attack

By Express News Service

ANGUL/SAMBALPUR: Two women were trampled to death by elephants near Badakuntakula village within the Bantala forest range here on Monday. The deceased were identified as Muli Pradhan (44) and Gouri Roul (70) of Badakuntakula. The duo had reportedly gone to the nearby forest to collect mangoes when the incident took place.

Bantala ranger Niladri Sahoo said due to the presence of elephants in the area, villagers were repeatedly warned not to venture into the forests. Without paying any heed to the warnings, the two women had gone to the forest in the morning when they were attacked by three elephants.

While Muli was killed on the spot, Gouri sustained critical injuries. Later, villagers found the duo in the forest and rushed them to Angul hospital where Gouri succumbed to injuries. The bodies were sent for postmortem. A compensation of Rs 1 lakh each was paid to the families of the deceased women. The rest amount will be paid after verification of necessary documents, Sahoo added.

Similarly in Sambalpur, three women and two minor girls were critically injured after being attacked by a wild boar in Jujumura on the day. The injured persons were identified as Sakha Dharua (35), her daughter Laxmipriya Dharua (9), Shanti Munda (36), her daughter Rinki Munda (16), all residents of Amlipani village and Ahalya Bhoi (60) of Kayakud.

Sources said the women and the minors had gone to Kayakud forest to pluck kendu leaves in the morning when they were attacked by the boar. On hearing their screams, villagers rushed to the spot and chased away the animal. All the five persons sustained grievous injuries in the attack and are undergoing treatment at VIMSAR, Burla. Sambalpur DFO V Neelannavar said compensation will be provided to the injured persons as per government guidelines.



