Pujari sees Guddu Muslim link in Sambalpur violence

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Clinging on to the issue of deteriorating law and order in the state ahead of the Jharsuguda by-election, the BJP on Monday claimed links of dreaded criminal Guddu Muslim of Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Raja Khan with the violence during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Sambalpur.

Addressing media persons at Jharsuguda, Bargarh MP and senior BJP leader Suresh Pujari said West Bengal has become a hotbed of anti-national activities. Hundreds of people are commuting every day in buses that are plying between Motijharan in Sambalpur and Murshidabad, the epicentre of terrorism in West Bengal. But no efforts are being made by the district police to collect information about people coming from other states to Sambalpur, he said.

While the special task force of UP is on the lookout for Guddu Muslim, a notorious associate of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, it is being claimed that Guddu visited Puri and Bargarh in Odisha. This has raised questions about the links of Guddu with the violence in Sambalpur. “What connection do Raja and Guddu have with the Sambalpur riots?” questioned Pujari.

Raja has multiple criminal cases in his name and is accused of two murders in the recent past. He was running his crime empire from Luhurachati on the border of Chhattisgarh and Odisha. “What is the relationship between Guddu and Raja when one is from UP and the other belongs to Bargarh? There is no crime without political patronage. Who is backing Raja politically? There is a need for investigation into the connections of Guddu. I am afraid they are planning to execute something big in Odisha,” he claimed.

The Centre has repeatedly warned Odisha government over the security of Sri Jagannath temple in Puri. Dreaded criminals like Guddu taking shelter in Puri as a hideout is a cause of concern. The presence of Guddu in Bargarh also raises questions about the safety of Hirakud Dam, he said.

“Terrorists and dreaded criminals are now taking refuge in Odisha as a safe haven. It is unfortunate that neither the Odisha DGP nor the state government has given any statement regarding Guddu and Raja so far,” the BJP leader added.

OPCC president attacks state govt

Jharsuguda: President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak attacked the state government on various issues on Monday. Addressing Congress workers at Panpali in Laikera block here, the OPCC chief said life of people in Odisha has been difficult during the BJD rule. Though Jharsuguda has many factories, there is no employment for local youths. Pollution is at its peak in the district and there is no sign of law and order, he claimed. “The BJD government has been in power for 22 years, but the life of people in Odisha has not changed. It is time to give a chance to the Congress which has been fighting for the rights of people since Independence,” Pattanayak said.

