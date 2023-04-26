Home States Odisha

Cops pick up groom from wedding venue in Odisha for cheating another woman

Though people present at the venue initially resisted and stopped police from taking away the groom, they later backed down after being informed about the charges against Bhoi.

Published: 26th April 2023 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

groom

Video grab of police arresting Bhoi from his wedding venue | Express

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Love and betrayal proved costly for an engineer who was picked by police minutes before he could enter his wedding venue in Bargarh for allegedly cheating another woman on the pretext of marriage.

High drama unfolded at Beherapali village in Bhatli when Bhubaneswar police arrested the groom, identified as Ajit Kumar Bhoi, for allegedly keeping a physical relationship with the complainant on the promise of marriage. The incident took place on April 23 night.

Bhoi, a junior engineer in Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), was picked up by police on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman from Bhubaneswar. Police said Bhoi, a resident of Pani Gengutia village in Dhenkanal’s Parjang, was in a relationship with the complainant for over two years. Both of them lived in Bhubaneswar where he allegedly developed a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage.

A few days back, the woman got to know that Bhoi was marrying another woman secretly in Bargarh. She then lodged a complaint with Mahila police in Bhubaneswar. Based on her FIR, sub-inspector of Bhubaneswar Mahila police station Subashree Nayak along with a team of cops from Bhatli raided Beherapali and arrested Bhoi when his ‘Baraat’ was about to enter the wedding venue.

Though people present at the venue initially resisted and stopped police from taking away the groom, they later backed down after being informed about the charges against Bhoi. The accused was taken to Bhatli police station where a gold chain, ring and a watch given by the bride’s family were seized from him.

Subsequently, a case was registered against him under sections 375, 323, 294, 313 and 506 of the IPC. Bhoi was produced in court on Monday. Later, police handed over the articles seized from Bhoi to the family of the bride. Sources said the accused is now in the custody of Bhubaneswar Mahila police for interrogation and further investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Love and betrayal OSRTC
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp