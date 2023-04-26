Cops pick up groom from wedding venue in Odisha for cheating another woman

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Love and betrayal proved costly for an engineer who was picked by police minutes before he could enter his wedding venue in Bargarh for allegedly cheating another woman on the pretext of marriage.

High drama unfolded at Beherapali village in Bhatli when Bhubaneswar police arrested the groom, identified as Ajit Kumar Bhoi, for allegedly keeping a physical relationship with the complainant on the promise of marriage. The incident took place on April 23 night.

Bhoi, a junior engineer in Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), was picked up by police on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman from Bhubaneswar. Police said Bhoi, a resident of Pani Gengutia village in Dhenkanal’s Parjang, was in a relationship with the complainant for over two years. Both of them lived in Bhubaneswar where he allegedly developed a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage.

A few days back, the woman got to know that Bhoi was marrying another woman secretly in Bargarh. She then lodged a complaint with Mahila police in Bhubaneswar. Based on her FIR, sub-inspector of Bhubaneswar Mahila police station Subashree Nayak along with a team of cops from Bhatli raided Beherapali and arrested Bhoi when his ‘Baraat’ was about to enter the wedding venue.

Though people present at the venue initially resisted and stopped police from taking away the groom, they later backed down after being informed about the charges against Bhoi. The accused was taken to Bhatli police station where a gold chain, ring and a watch given by the bride’s family were seized from him.

Subsequently, a case was registered against him under sections 375, 323, 294, 313 and 506 of the IPC. Bhoi was produced in court on Monday. Later, police handed over the articles seized from Bhoi to the family of the bride. Sources said the accused is now in the custody of Bhubaneswar Mahila police for interrogation and further investigation.

