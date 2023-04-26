Fake certificates: 3 branch postmasters get suspension axe in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Three branch postmasters were placed under suspension on Tuesday for allegedly furnishing fake educational certificates to get their jobs in the coastal district.

The accused postmasters are Prasanna Kumar Sethi, Soumya Ranjan Sethi and Manasi Bharati, all from the Bhadrak district. Postal superintendent of Kendrapara division Debaraj Sethi said the trio had forged the certificates of Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad of Uttar Pradesh (UP) to get jobs.

“Recently, we launched an investigation to verify the certificates of many employees. As the three terminated branch postmasters had secured above 90 per cent marks in all the subjects, senior officials of the department became suspicious. We contacted the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad of UP, which purportedly issued the certificates, and found the documents produced by the trio to be fake,” said Debaraj.

After the fraud came to light, the three branch postmasters absconded. While Manasi was working in the department for the last two years, the other two accused had joined duty six months back. “It is suspected that more people have got jobs in a similar way. We are examining certificates of other suspected employees of the department,” he added.

On the day, officials of the postal division lodged an FIR against the three suspended postmasters in Kendrapara Town police station. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 120 B and 34 of the IPC. Further investigation is underway, said the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Kendrapara Jayant Mohapatra.

