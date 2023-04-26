Home States Odisha

Fake certificates: 3 branch postmasters get suspension axe in Odisha

On the day, officials of the postal division lodged an FIR against the three suspended postmasters in Kendrapara Town police station.

Published: 26th April 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Fake certificates, fake documents

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Three branch postmasters were placed under suspension on Tuesday for allegedly furnishing fake educational certificates to get their jobs in the coastal district.

The accused postmasters are Prasanna Kumar Sethi, Soumya Ranjan Sethi and Manasi Bharati, all from the Bhadrak district. Postal superintendent of Kendrapara division Debaraj Sethi said the trio had forged the certificates of Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad of Uttar Pradesh (UP) to get jobs.

“Recently, we launched an investigation to verify the certificates of many employees. As the three terminated branch postmasters had secured above 90 per cent marks in all the subjects, senior officials of the department became suspicious. We contacted the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad of UP, which purportedly issued the certificates, and found the documents produced by the trio to be fake,” said Debaraj.

After the fraud came to light, the three branch postmasters absconded. While Manasi was working in the department for the last two years, the other two accused had joined duty six months back. “It is suspected that more people have got jobs in a similar way. We are examining certificates of other suspected employees of the department,” he added.

On the day, officials of the postal division lodged an FIR against the three suspended postmasters in Kendrapara Town police station. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 120 B and 34 of the IPC. Further investigation is underway, said the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Kendrapara Jayant Mohapatra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
branch postmasters fake educational certificates
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp