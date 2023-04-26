Home States Odisha

Odisha CM dedicates 357 transformed high schools, urges students to follow 5T

Some of the students said they wanted to join civil service while others gave their preference as doctor and engineer.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday exhorted students of 357 transformed schools to explore their creative talent and strive to excel in all fields to bring glory for their families and the state.

Dedicating the schools transformed under the 5T high school transformation programme in the second phase across four districts through virtual mode, the chief minister said, “The state is successful when you succeed in your life. The goal of the school transformation programme is to provide better facilities to help the students to dream big, develop their skills and move ahead with confidence to face all challenges.”

Welcoming the students of these revamped high schools with smart classrooms, modern e-library and other improved facilities, he advised them to follow the 5T principles for better success in life.

Explaining the importance of 5T, the chief minister said this is the era of technology, and children should show eagerness to put them to good use to bring changes in their life. The second aspect of the 5T mantra is teamwork which almost always brings success. This is particularly essential in sports.

On transparency, Patnaik said, it brings honesty and accountability. He said everyone is aware of the importance of time and proper use of time leads to success. “If you use your time properly, there is nothing to stop you from achieving your dream. Timeliness will automatically lead to transformation or success in your lives,” he said.

Interacting with some students, the chief minister asked them what they wanted to become in their lives. Some of the students said they wanted to join civil service while others gave their preference as doctor and engineer. The state government has planned to cover about 2,151 high schools in the third phase of the programme. As many as 3,981 schools have been transformed in the first two phases.

