Odisha HC seeks status of the Justice Dash Commission report on Ratna Bhandar keys

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday sought the status of the report submitted to the government by Justice Raghubir Dash after probing into the circumstances leading to the mysterious loss of the keys of the inner Ratna Bhandar of Puri Shree Jagannath temple.

The commission was constituted on June 6, 2018, two months after the keys were found to be missing during a bid to inspect the Ratna Bhandar. Justice Dash submitted an inquiry report to the state government on November 29, 2018. Around Rs 22.27 lakh was reportedly spent on the probing exercise.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy sought the status of the report of the commission by way of an affidavit while issuing notices to the secretary Law department and secretary Home department on a PIL seeking intervention for the presentation of the report in the state Assembly.

Dilip Kumar Baral, a resident of Puri, had filed the petition. Petitioner counsel Anup Kumar Mohapatra submitted that the state government has been sitting over the report for five years even as the Commission of Inquiries Act 1952, made it mandatory for tabling in the State Assembly. Section 3 (4) of the Act prescribed tabling of the report of a committee constituted under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952 in the Assembly within six months of submission to the government together with a memorandum of action taken thereon.

Taking note of it, the bench said, the affidavit be filed not later than July 1 and fixed July 10 as the next date for further consideration of the matter. Report of Commissions of Inquiry should not be allowed to gather dust for years together as it reflects adversely on the utility of such commissions and affects the credibility of the entire exercise, the petition contended. Baral filed the PIL after there was no response to his representations submitted to the authorities concerned on October 22, and December 4 in 2022.

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday sought the status of the report submitted to the government by Justice Raghubir Dash after probing into the circumstances leading to the mysterious loss of the keys of the inner Ratna Bhandar of Puri Shree Jagannath temple. The commission was constituted on June 6, 2018, two months after the keys were found to be missing during a bid to inspect the Ratna Bhandar. Justice Dash submitted an inquiry report to the state government on November 29, 2018. Around Rs 22.27 lakh was reportedly spent on the probing exercise. The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy sought the status of the report of the commission by way of an affidavit while issuing notices to the secretary Law department and secretary Home department on a PIL seeking intervention for the presentation of the report in the state Assembly.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dilip Kumar Baral, a resident of Puri, had filed the petition. Petitioner counsel Anup Kumar Mohapatra submitted that the state government has been sitting over the report for five years even as the Commission of Inquiries Act 1952, made it mandatory for tabling in the State Assembly. Section 3 (4) of the Act prescribed tabling of the report of a committee constituted under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952 in the Assembly within six months of submission to the government together with a memorandum of action taken thereon. Taking note of it, the bench said, the affidavit be filed not later than July 1 and fixed July 10 as the next date for further consideration of the matter. Report of Commissions of Inquiry should not be allowed to gather dust for years together as it reflects adversely on the utility of such commissions and affects the credibility of the entire exercise, the petition contended. Baral filed the PIL after there was no response to his representations submitted to the authorities concerned on October 22, and December 4 in 2022.